A Rotorua real estate agent is donating $200 from every house he sells to Rotorua Community Hospice.

Harcourts real estate agent Hielke Oppers set a goal at the end of 2019 to donate to the cause with every sale after he saw the "incredible" work they did with someone he knew.

"They are such a great organisation... it is more important than ever that we look after each other."

He said every sale he made, he would give $200 to the Geyserland Community Foundation endowment fund that would pay out a lump sum of money to hospice every year.

So far, he has donated $2000 and hopes to reach $4000 by the end of the year.

He said he had no intention of stopping next year and hoped to continue making the donations for the rest of his career in real estate.

The endowment fund was a bit like an "investment" that would pay out to hospice with interest every year and the figure would get higher "as the pot filled up", Oppers said.

"It will be beneficial for the future and they will still see this money for decades to come."

He had asked hospice what they preferred and they said the endowment fund would be helpful.

He said he hoped it would reduce the amount of fundraising the charity needed to do.

"It is a pretty hard time out there for everybody... I just want to be able to lend a hand where I can."

Endowment funds were set up like an investment and donations would grow with interest that could benefit the local charity for years to come.

The Rotorua Community Hospice posted about the donation on their Facebook page acknowledging Oppers and expressing its gratitude.

The post mentioned the last property Oppers sold also had a "lovely connection" as some family members from the home had been supported through Hospice.