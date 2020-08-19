A tramper lost on Tongariro Crossing has been found safe.

Rescue Helicopters NZ posted on Instagram saying the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew was called to a search near the Mangatepopo Hut about 5.30pm yesterday.

The crew landed at the hut where the onboard intensive care paramedic was able to receive updates on the missing man's whereabouts, the post said.

"After a short airborne search, the crew spotted a torchlight from the missing tramper in the heavy bush. The crew inserted the onboard paramedic close to the target and he was able to bush bash his way to the missing man.

"A hover on load of the ICP and tramper was completed using the night vision goggles," the post said.

The tramper was flown to the hut where he was reunited with the rest of his party, a great team effort making for a successful rescue mission and very happy tramper."