Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Whakaari / White Island: 'Proven potential for harm' before eruption

Samantha Olley
By
Rotorua Daily Post·
9 mins to read
NZ Herald were in the air in the hours after the dramatic eruption of White Island and captured stunning footage of NZ's most active volcano. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust / George Novak

Academics referenced seven life-threatening "near misses" at Whakaari in the years leading up to December's devastating eruption.

Research shows academics published mounting evidence of the "severe" risks at Whakaari, before the fatal eruption on December 9 fatally injured 21 people and left at least a dozen others critically unwell, with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post