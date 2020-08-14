Rotorua policewoman Detective Constable Melissa-Mae Ruru has been found guilty of one of two counts of defeating the course of justice and two counts of forgery.

The guilty verdicts come after Ruru, 35, signed off community work hours for Olympic boxing hopeful and good friend Tyson Sykes, 32, which he partially didn't do.

Sykes has also been found guilty of one of two counts of defeating the course of justice.

Rotorua boxer Tyson Sykes. Photo / File

The jury returned not guilty verdicts to the second charge of defeating the course of justice which the pair both faced.

Ruru is an award-winning police officer and fellow Olympic hopeful and national and regional sporting representative.

The forgery charges relate to Ruru signing Sykes' signature on two occasions - on an Olympic Games form and on community work records.

Ruru and Sykes have been on trial in the Rotorua District Court for the past two weeks.

Judge Phillip Cooper today lifted name and occupation suppression for Ruru, which had prevented media from publishing any meaningful coverage of the trial.

The pair were remanded on bail for sentencing on October 30.

