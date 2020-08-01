One person has died following the crash on Wikaraka Street, Ngongotaha, earlier, which involved a motorbike.

The road will remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit works at the scene, police said in a statement.

Motorists should continue to avoid the area.

Earlier, emergency services are at the scene of the serious single-vehicle crash.

Police were called about 11.30am.

A St John spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post they were called at 11.26am and one ambulance was sent to the crash scene.