BayTrust has granted $10,000 towards Dementia Lakes' operating costs for 2020.

Dementia patients and their caregivers in the Lakes district will also be offered new online support in the wake of Covid-19.

Dementia Lakes works with 300 locals one-on-one and their families to offer information, advice, and coping strategies but the nationwide lockdown forced the introduction of Zoom consultations.

"We understand our current cohort of clients are in their 70s and 80s and may not be tech savvy but in fact that hasn't been the case. We were surprised," Dementia Lakes chairwoman Carol Fisher said.

"And we can now engage with family overseas by having a joint video call. So we're making a commitment to now offer the option of video calls to people as well as a new e-platform in addition to our traditional services and home visits."

The new e-platform will be launched in August, giving free access to thousands of e-books and audio books on dementia and well-being.

"We will engage with people and identify what reading material would be helpful and they'll have complete access," Fisher said.

"You don't lose any material on an e-platform unlike traditional books. If there's a particularly popular one, everyone can access it when they need. It's a step up from the normal library because everything is a lot more user-friendly, and it's specific to what people are looking for."

The new online support comes amid news BayTrust has granted $10,000 towards Dementia Lakes' operating costs for 2020.

"We are very appreciative of the support as demand for our services continues to grow," Fisher said.

The organisation is the Rotorua-based branch of Dementia New Zealand and provides vital community education and tailored support. One per cent of the population currently has dementia but that is set to double in the next 20 years, affecting an estimated 100,000 New Zealanders and their families.

Dementia is a progressive disorder where there is a decline in a variety of mental functions as people age. Alzheimers Disease is the most common form, causing a decline in memory and the ability to learn new things. Speech, planning or reasoning, recognising objects, and changes in emotions and behaviour can also occur.

BayTrust chief executive Alastair Rhodes said while there was no cure, a lot could be done to live well with the condition.

"Research shows that an early diagnosis and individualised support can help people cope better in the long run and remain living in their own homes for as long as possible.

"We applaud the work that Dementia Lakes is doing in the region to raise community awareness of this condition and support people who are on this difficult journey."