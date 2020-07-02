A scene guard has been in place overnight after a small house fire in Fordlands.

Fire crews were called to the property fire about 10.30pm on Wrigley Rd, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The fire had been extinguished before crews arrived, he said.

There was nothing to indicate it was suspicious at this stage, he said.

However, a police scene guard was in place overnight while emergency services worked out the cause of the fire.



A police spokeswoman said these guards were often in place when officers or a fire investigator planned to head to the scene in the morning.

Earlier this week, another Fordland's property was "extensively damaged" in a late-night fire.

Meanwhile, police were notified of a car fire on Oropi Rd about 2.50am, she said.

Fire crews were called to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

It was not being treated as suspicious.