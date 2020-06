A bedroom fire has been extinguished at a Fordlands property.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Waterlow St about 10.45pm, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

Two fire trucks worked to extinguish the fire and left the scene within half an hour. she said.

No people or other properties were at any risk.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious, she said.

A police spokeswoman said they were working with Fire and Emergency NZ to establish the cause of the fire.