Those celebrating the end of the working week on Eat Streat were treated to more than their usual food and beverage this evening.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week said she "did a little dance" when she found out New Zealand had no active cases of Covid-19.

And tonight, a group of dancers took those celebrations to the next level.

At 6pm, 46 dancers from AMJAZZ Dance Studios came running from all corners to strut their stuff in the middle of Eat Streat.

The dancers, along with a speaker on wheels, made their way down the popular dining precinct to the delight of onlookers.

AMJAZZ director Nikki Wilkinson said she organised the flash mob as a celebration of the move to Level 1 and a return to some sort of normality.

"I had the idea during lockdown that we needed to do something to celebrate once we got out. I approached the [Rotorua Lakes] Council to see if it was something we could do and they were into it.

"We were going to do it two weeks ago but we thought it might have been a bit too soon. It worked out perfectly coming into Level 1 this week."

A flash mob from AMJAZZ Dance Studio took to Eat Streat on Friday night. Photo / Supplied

She said it was great to see the reactions of onlookers on Eat Streat and that dancing was the perfect way to spread joy.

"Mental health is huge, myself included we have a few people who suffer from mental health issues. Dancing is about being able to express yourself, put on some music and just move. You don't have to know all the technical stuff, it's just moving.

"We found everyone coming back after lockdown was so keen to be there and so keen to move. We did online classes on Zoom during lockdown, which was great because we got to see each other and keep in contact but there's nothing like real life," Wilkinson said.

