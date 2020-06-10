The inaugural Te Manu Tito Waiata Rotorua Song Writing Competition has been won by Jasmine Pene for her song 'Your mind is the Garden'.

Throughout the New Zealand Music Month of May locals had the opportunity to enter the competition with Pene winning the $1000 prize ahead of 12 other entries.

After graduating from Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology last year, Pene said it was a massive honour and privilege to have her song chosen.

"I am pretty new to the music scene but I am excited to develop my music and turn my passion into a profession.



"The song is about self-love. By thinking good thoughts, you can have a better future for yourself. You have the choice and power to decide," she said.

The chorus of 'Your mind is the Garden' perfectly reflects those thoughts:

"Your mind is the garden and your thoughts are the seeds you can grow flowers or you can grow weeds"

Last year Pene performed alongside Lewis Baker at the NZ Music Month performance at the Rotorua Night Market.

The tough job of judging the 13 entries fell to well-known local performers Jack Grace, Noel Lamberton and Counsellor Mercia Yates.

"Kai tawhiti kē koutou katoa. These were extraordinary submissions. And this year's winner, whose mindset grew her garden to fruition, certainly realised her dream", Yates said.

The judges felt like two other songs required recognition, and gave High Commended Awards to Rob Desian for his song 'Nervous' and to the songwriting team behind their song 'I've been Waiting who included Te Ara Pounamu Pukeroa, Totorewa Malcolm, Uale Lefaoseu and Terrence Katipa.

The two highly commended songs will receive $100 Rock Shop voucher each.