A Rotorua Lotto player will be popping the champagne after winning $160k in Lotto's First Division draw.

The local winner joined five others to take away $166,667 each last night.

The lucky ticket was sold at Rotorua's Paper Plus.

Other winning tickets were bought in Auckland, Timaru, Northland and Te Kuiti.

Advertisement

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning location should write their name on the back and check their ticket.

At Alert Level 1, all Lotto retail stores were re-open for ticket sales and prize claims.