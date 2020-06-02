Some local tourism operators have "new hope" for survival after record-breaking numbers over the long weekend.

Velocity Valley and Secret Spot Hot Tubs were some of the local attractions to break long-standing customer records over Queen's Birthday.

Velocity Valley managing director Simon Short said Saturday was the biggest day the adventure tourism provider had done in at least four or five years. He said with minimal staff left and a bad weather forecast, they were "happily caught out" as loads of people rolled in from across the country.

"It has really given me a new hope that we might survive this... but by no means is it the light at the end of the tunnel."

Secret Spot director Eric Kolver (left) and general manager Keith Kolver with one of their 12 hot tubs. Photo / File

He said he was feeling so appreciative that people were getting among the domestic market and he had truly seen "the best of kiwis".

"It's not about the money, it really isn't. It's about the reassurance that we might just get through this troubled time. I might be able to keep my staff. I might be able to keep my doors open"

Short said one customer, who was also a friend, realised how busy they were and got behind the coffee machine to ease the pressure.



His 12-year-old daughter took over photography duties and his wife and another customer got quick to work in the carpark, he said.

"I was so blown away by everyone."

Co-owner of Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua Keith Kolver said it had been a "record weekend" for numbers with between 200 and 400 customers a day.

Hydro Zorbing at Zorb NZ. Photo / File

He said about 50 per cent of the customers had been new people, either from out of town or locals who had not been before.

This was "humbling", Kolver said, as they had been worried about what the weeks after lockdown may look like for their new business.

He said the support had been massive and a cracker weekend had made all the difference for them.

Zorb co-owner Melissa Craig said although it had not been a record-breaker for them, it had still been an "epic weekend".

She said numbers had been up compared to Queen's Birthday figures last year.

"The revenue will put us in a good place for another couple of weeks."

She said nonetheless, the weekend was not going to provide any quick fix for the big trouble tourism providers were currently in.

June and July was normally busy with the North American market, so prospects for the winter was looking grim, she said.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick was even snapped with her family down at the Zorb.