Kerbside recycling returns to Rotorua on June 1.

A Rotorua Lakes Council Facebook post said Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) were closed during Covid-19 level 3 and 4 to help fight the spread of the virus.

Any recycling collected had to be delivered to landfill. During level 2 MRFs are beginning to open with new health and safety practices in place.

Residents that stockpiled recycling during the lockdown are asked not to overfill their yellow bin as it would not be collected if the lid was open.

Excess recyclables can be taken to the recycling centre on Te Ngae Rd or slowly introduced into regular recycling collection from June 1.

