A Rotorua man has appeared in court in relation to a pedestrian being critically injured by a car driver yesterday.

Colin John Sparke, 47, appeared in the Rotorua District Court this morning via audio-visual link facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault with a blunt instrument.

The charges relate to an incident on Operiana St, Ngongotahā about 2.45pm yesterday.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene yesterday.

Sparke did not enter pleas to the charges before Judge Tony Snell.

He was remanded in custody reappear in court on June 9.