The Government dished out billions in today's Budget. Politicians from the region share their thoughts on whether the 2020 Budget was a hit or miss.

Tāmati Coffey, Waiariki MP, Labour

This Government is committed to rebuilding a New Zealand we can all be proud of, and it shows.

The announced expansion of our free lunches in schools initiative will see around 200,000 more kids fed daily, and 2000 jobs created. This is true support for families, when every bit of help counts.

The extension of the wage subsidy scheme backs our local tourism, hospitality and retail sectors to get our region working again.

Te Puia's $7.6 million, will safeguard the future of toi Māori and our future NZMACI champions and $136m for Whānau Ora, recognises the success of their kaimahi during lockdown, delivering support to whānau in need.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay. Photo / Supplied

Todd McClay, Rotorua MP, National

The Government will borrow $140 billion more over the next four years which is $80,000 for every household in Rotorua and around the country.

It means that New Zealand will have a total debt of $200b, more than 50 per cent of GDP, to inevitably be paid back through higher taxes.

The Government must ensure that every dollar is spent carefully - our kids will be paying this back for decades to come.

Support for tourism and the wage scheme will provide short-term relief, however what's needed is a clear plan to rebuild the local economy and to save and create sustainable jobs.

Rotorua-based, New Zealand First deputy leader Fletcher Tabuteau. Photo / File

Fletcher Tabuteau, Rotorua-based, New Zealand First deputy leader

We know that the best way to reinvigorate the economy right now is to create jobs jobs jobs, so it's great to see the continuation of the wage subsidy, support for Kiwi exporters, investment in trades training and apprenticeships, and much-needed support for the tourism industry.

We thrive when tourism thrives so providing continuity for tourism businesses to tap into the domestic tourism market, lays a strong foundation for when international tourism can resume in the future.

Significant money has also been unlocked to enable key infrastructure and housing and construction projects to progress in the regions, ensuring employment and opportunity for the people of Rotorua.

Bay of Plenty-based Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark. Photo / File

Angie Warren-Clark, Bay of Plenty-based Labour list MP

The global economic shock of Covid-19 presents challenges here not seen since the Great Depression. I for one am so proud of a Budget dedicated to ensuring we get the balance right between investment in communities, getting people trained and things built and ensuring our environment gets its share too.

We have announced a huge package to build the social sector. I'm delighted – for the family violence spending for our frontline expert services and to see more lunches in schools.

A personally exciting announcement – I have worked for the last two years on food waste and am delighted to see $32m of funding responding to the increase in demand for food through food banks and community food service providers.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / File

Steve Chadwick, Rotorua mayor

Overall it's an important step forward.

I like the focus on jobs, including retraining. We need that as we look to revive and diversify sectors and invest in public infrastructure and housing to provide economic stimulus and keep people in employment.

The wage subsidy extension will help save jobs in the short term, including in our hard-hit sectors. The pressure will increase when the subsidy extension ends so we would support that continuing as required.

The revival and/or re-invention of tourism will have flow-on effects for other sectors, so the success of the tourism package is key for destinations like Rotorua.

The announcements are "just the beginning" in rebuilding tourism so we look forward to more emerging from Government's work with Tourism New Zealand and through the tourism taskforce.