The Rotorua community has been doing its bit for those in need, with local providers receiving thousands of dollars worth of food donations in the last couple weeks.

More than 300 food parcels full of fresh produce, bakery items, flour, sugar and milk were distributed to locals in need over the weekend by homeless support group Love Soup.

Owner Elmer Peiffer was overwhelmed by the volume of donations the organisation had received in the last week alone.

Thousands of dollars worth of produce was donated by the Salvation Army, Turners and Growers and Countdown supermarkets.

Advertisement

Fresh silverbeet, tomatoes, carrots, pumpkin and avocado were among the haul that were packed into 300 parcels for the community.

Love Soup's food parcels packed with nutritious goods for the community. Photo / Supplied

"It is such good, fresh and healthy food that some of the more vulnerable communities desperately need."

Private donors also got on board, donating flour, sugar and milk.

One donor gave more than 200 sachets of porridge for the families to have on the cold winter mornings, Elmer says.

He says they were surprised by the massive volume of donations and were thankful.

"It really means the world to us."

The donations came at a time when the city's homeless providers were seeing a huge increase in need.

Love Soup volunteers pack food parcels with donated goods. Photo / Supplied

Elmer says there are many people struggling with zero finances at this time and many people are coming down to collect food for the first time.

Advertisement

"It's tough out there at the moment for so many."

He says being able to give people food security has a huge impact on their wellbeing.

"If people need it, we urge them to come down... this service is for our local community."

This increase of need was echoed by Rotorua's Salvation Army, which had seen a notable jump in people needing food parcels.

Love Soup's donation from the Salvation Army. Photo / Supplied

Salvation Army Lieutenant Kylie Overbye says generous monetary and food donations have been flowing in from the local community and corporate partners.

They were also able to share their fresh goods with other community groups such as Love Soup, she says.

"The need for food right now is significantly higher than usual, and we expect the need for food assistance will be high for the remainder of the year as the financial effects of the lockdown on many families lives start to take hold."

She says they are extremely grateful that people are mindful of the need in the community right now and continue to give.

Rotorua Sikh community distribute hundreds of food packs. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Rotorua residents flocked to the Rotorua Sikh temple on Saturday where hundreds of free food parcels were handed out for those in need.

"You wouldn't believe how many people need help," Rotorua Sikh leader Gurinderpal Singh told NZME.

Up to 900 packs were distributed throughout the day, most in car boots with about 100 others being delivered directly to vulnerable people.

Gurinderpal says one man came with tears in his eyes and a letter.

"He said: 'you are the real Kiwis, helping out our country'."

Rotorua MP Todd McClay helped hand out the packs.