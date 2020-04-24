The internationally recognised adventure race Godzone has been moved to March next year in light of Covid-19.

Godzone is an annual, multi-day, non-stop, expedition-style adventure race held in New Zealand each year.

The event is the largest expedition-length adventure race in the world and the next instalment will be known as Chapter 9, hosted in Rotorua.

Dates have been rescheduled for the first North Island Godzone adventure race to be held in 2021, originally planned for later this year.

Rotorua will host one of the largest multiday adventure racing events held in New Zealand between March 4 and 13.

While the fundamentals of Chapter 9 - the Rotorua leg of the race - remain intact, it will now be in small groups, while socially distanced, due to Covid-19.

The audience will be online.

Event director Warren Bates said moving the event by 15 weeks would allow more time for the New Zealand Government to reduce the likelihood of community spread of Covid-19 and open borders to international teams.

The new dates would also realign with the traditional Godzone race in February or March.

"This is a great time for racing in the North Island with more settled weather and warm temperatures."

While the rearrangements may cause disruption for some competitors, Bates said more than 80 per cent of the field were New Zealanders.

The organising team had been monitoring the developing situation of Covid-19 and were aware of the impact that Covid-19 was having on businesses and events throughout New Zealand.



Chapter 9 will showcase the unique wilderness aspects of the wider district, Bates said.

Bates said large events like this were significant contributors to the regions they are hosted and travel through.

The team had been using the last few weeks to work closely with our location sponsors, Rotorua Lakes Council and the Rotorua Economic Development Board to ensure a hugely successful and socially responsible Chapter 9.

Godzone is considered a bucket list event for many adventure racing teams the world over and each year limited team spots sell out rapidly.

"We continue to move forward and do everything in our power to create the very best adventure racing experience," Bates said.

Entries open on September 1.