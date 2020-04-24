"Stood at arms 3am. Turned in 4am. Turks made attack 5am, nothing happened. Turks bomb came right over hill and burst quite close to me. I lay down and missed everything. Ten others were hit, two seriously. Take over trench duties 2pm for 24 hours. Quiet up to 8pm - Sunday, June 27, 1915."

This is just one snippet of what RSM Arthur Clive McLeod Swears detailed in his diary while serving in World War I, including at Gallipoli.

His son, Rotorua's David Swears, has shared the contents with the Rotorua Daily Post, with his father's diary giving a first-hand account of what it was like fighting in Gallipoli in 1915.

The diary is a little pocketbook, about two inches square, written all in pencil and hard to read. Swears' wife Brita had spent time typing it up into a transcript.

Swears said he has had the diary entries since 1972, which was when his father died at age 79.

He said it was interesting reading through the entries and getting an idea of what it was like.

"Even with the training in Egypt - being taken on a route march carrying water and not being able to drink it. Some fell out and were and told they weren't fit.

"It was rather moving just to get an idea of what they went through, which was absolute sheer hell."

"Arrived safely in the old harbour and was towed ashore in a lighter. This at 3am. Being fired at all the time by stray bullets. No one hit ... Eventually I got there and soon found some of the old company in the trenches. I will not attempt to describe them. Attacked and took a trench. Frightful fighting. Turks counter attacked with hand bombs and retook their trench. This is the most terrible experience I have had. The landing was nothing to it. Made acting brigade QMS. This apparently is a job that does not allow for any sleep at all. Never mind it's all in the game. I am quite deaf with the din. - June 4 and 5."

Swears said it was not mentioned in the diary, but as far as they could work out, his father was part of the attack on Chunuk Bair, which was the highest point at Gallipoli.

He said his father hardly talked about fighting in the war when he returned home.

"One thing he did get pretty upset talking about at the time was how their commanding officer of the Indian regiment wanted them to go into attack at night, and the British officer insisted on going in the day time.

"He made the remark that they just got mown down with Turks, and that if they had gone at night the Turks wouldn't have known what hit them."

Swears said there was a young man just across the road from him who was going to do a commemoration with bagpipes today at 11am.

He was proud to wear his father's service medals each Anzac Day, and his grandson wore his father's ribbons. His grandson would usually attend Anzac Day services with him.

He said it was important to commemorate Anzac Day and those who made sacrifices.

"Even now people have a very strong concept, I think, of what they went through during the attacks in Gallipoli. It has been kept very much alive with the actions of RSA."

"Another shelling episode. Wild rumours of all sorts of things. Feeling rotten. Slight touch of Ptomaine. Inlying piquet again. - June 18"

"Still sailing along at a good speed. Our ship is called the 'Suangchung'. I am feeling OK. Just able to walk about, though only by bits. Wound dressed today and had a wash. At least was washed. Want a shave badly. Am afraid I'll have to want. Am wondering how our boys are getting on. - April 28"