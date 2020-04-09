Key Points:

Fire crews at the scene of a house fire in Ngongtaha, Rotorua,

Two fire crews are still on the scene of a "well-involved" house fire in Ngongotaha in the Rotorua district.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift manager Kaisey Cook said multiple 111 were received about a large house fire at a Waitete Road property

The first report was at 7.20 am and when fire crews from Ngongotaha and Rotorua fire stations arrived at the address the house was "well-involved", she said.

Cook said there were no reports of any injuries and it was not known whether the occupants were home when the fire started or what had caused the fire.

The two fire crews were still on the scene, she said.