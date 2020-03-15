Forest fun and cultural experience had children and their families learning and exploring as the city celebrated Children's Weekend.

The two days of free events, hosted by the Rotorua Lakes Council together with various local organisations and community groups, began on Saturday with a range of activities around central Rotorua.

Children experienced diverse cultures from around the world and collected stamps for their Children's Weekend "passports".

Children were able to 'travel' to India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tonga, China and here in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The fun continued yesterday at the Redwoods Children's Day in the Redwood Forest with nature-based activities including forest games, storytelling, log dig, bucket fun, soundscapes, clay, paint, drumming, hut building and a young artists alfresco art exhibition.

The event also included a full line-up of young performers on the main stage.

Organiser Jill Walker said the Redwoods Day had been amazing. They had thought at the beginning of the day that numbers were down, but it had picked up and was about the same as last year, she said.

Aliyah Warmington, 10, said she loved all the outdoor activities, art and colours around the forest.

"I loved the performances and drums."

Parent Denise Carthy said it was a "wonderful wonderland" with a lot of hands-on, arty things for kids to do.

"It's magical. There's not a phone in sight."

Multicultural Council president Margriet Theron said on Saturday she had been delighted to see community groups from three new countries involved this year - Saudi Arabia, Tonga and Russia.

She said the children were having a great time and the idea of collecting stamps for a passport worked well.