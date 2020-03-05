A leading tourism operator has suffered more than 6000 customer cancellations across its businesses -- including three popular Rotorua tourist attractions.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism, which operates Rainbow Springs, Agrodome and Hukafalls Jet, said it was suffering from the knock-on effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism chief executive Quinton Hall said the group was anticipating a "tough" next few months.

Coronavirus had been the cause of more than 6000 customer cancellations across the group's 16 businesses nationwide, including Rotorua's Agrodome, Rainbow Springs and Hukafalls Jet.

"The timing of this could not have been worse with an already weak market, weather disruptions across a number of businesses over summer, and the impact of the fires in Australia on tourism."

Owner of Hennessy's Irish Bar Reg Hennessy, pictured here in 2018. Photo / File

The company had also cancelled a number of sales trips to Asia as a result of the outbreak.

A Four Canoes Hotel spokesperson said it had experienced a "low to medium" impact, losing all of its bookings inbound from South Korea.

Skyline Rotorua general manager Andrew Jensen said the tourist attraction was "feeling" the drop in visitor numbers from China, Japan and South Korea, but he did not provide specific numbers.

Owner of Hennessy's Irish Bar Reg Hennessy said his establishment had escaped a drop in patrons so far, but Chinese and Asian food outlets were less lucky.

Hennessy, also president of the Bay of Plenty branch of the Hospitality Association, said his customers were continuing to go about their normal lives for now, but that would change if the virus became widespread.

Helloworld general manager of marketing David Libeau said New Zealanders were still booking trips but were opting for destinations closer to home, such as Australia and the Pacific Islands.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford. Photo / File

Despite the Diamond Princess being quarantined in Yokohama, cruise trips were still proving popular with sales for Princess Cruise Lines and Cunard selling out within days.

He said the company believed changes in travel patterns would be short-lived, as seen following SARS and the 9/11 attacks.

He said cruise lines and major tour operators were providing flexible cancellation and change policies.

Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty regional manager Alan Sciascia said the businesses most affected were those who catered to foreign tourists. He had not yet heard of any downturn for businesses that focused on the local market.

This came as the Government announced a $4 million boost to the Regional Business Partners Programme to help support businesses affected by coronavirus and prevent job losses this week.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said the funding was intended to help businesses with "practical advice" on issues such as payroll and tax payments.

Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty regional manager Alan Sciascia. Photo / File

The Government was also creating up to 16 Ministry of Social Development teams to assist with immediate needs such as helping move workers into other employment and referring those in need of further support to other government agencies, Twyford said.

Businesses could access the Regional Business Partners Programme funding boost through the local Chamber of Commerce and other regional business partners.

This was in addition to the $1m given to Tourism NZ to help boost domestic visitor numbers to local destinations, including Rotorua.

Infrastructure New Zealand chief executive Paul Blair said a slowdown in the tourism and dairy industries in the Bay of Plenty region would likely impact areas such as the private house construction industry.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce declined to comment.

Additional reporting - Sandra Conchie



To hongi or to not to hongi

A Rotorua iwi leader says the decision on whether hongi during pōwhiri should be temporarily stopped following the third confirmed case of coronavirus is one that should come from discussion among iwi.

This comes as RNZ reports a Wellington mana whenua have temporarily stopped the vital part of pōwhiri due to the Covi-19 situation and as the two-day Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regional Competition was set to start today.

Ngāti Whakaue leader Monty Morrison, pictured here in 2017. Photo / File

Ngāti Whakaue leader Monty Morrison said he could understand why the Wellington iwi would take that action to minimise the risk posed to manuhiri (visitors) and their people.

He said the hongi - or the pressing of noses to exchange breath - was an important part of the pōwhiri as it helped lift the tapu-status of manuhiri to the marae when "the life force of breath" was shared while touching noses.

However, Morrison said karakia had been used in the past as another way to free manuhiri of tapu and bring them in as noa (common).

He said the discussion on whether to temporarily restrict hongi was one that kaumatua from different marae would need to make for themselves.

Rotorua Lakes Council cultural ambassador Trevor Maxwell called for a "calm and measured" response to the coronavirus situation.

He said the kapa haka regionals would go ahead, with event organisers following health direction from the Lakes District Health Board and Toi Te Ora.