Motorists are facing delays up to an hour long in Ngongotāha as the State Highway 5/SH36 roundabout is resealed.

Lengthy detours or sitting in crawling traffic were the two options for many motorists this morning with queues backed up as far as Hamurana.

Motorist Kym McNaughton said it was taking people well over an hour to drive from Oturoa Rd to the roundabout. She said there was already heavy congestion out those ways in the morning and they "didn't need that" on a Monday morning.

The delays were so bad it was making many people late to work.

Hamurana resident Kylie Bronlund said her and her two-year-old were stuck in traffic from Hamurana through to the roundabout for an hour and a half.

She said it was "so bizzare that they would do the works in peak work hours".

She had also heard that school buses had been stuck, making children late for school.

Bronlund had complained to Higgins about the delays.

Ngongotahā Books, Lotto and Postshop co-owner Usha Singh said one of her staff members spent 30 minutes in her commute to work which usually took less than five minutes.

The drive was from Okona Cres to the store and the staff member ended up being late.

She said traffic was "not moving at all".

The New Zealand Transport Agency has been approached for comment.

Just last week, it was announced that a section of State Highway 5 between Tarukenga and Ngongotahā would undergo safety improvements as part of the Government's New Zealand Upgrade Programme.

The programme will put $14 million into the Tarukenga to Ngongotaha project which aimed to improve safety and reduce congestion at the SH5 and SH36 roundabout.

The work also included standard safety improvements along 8.1km of SH5.