A helicopter has been sent to a motorcycle crash near Taupō.

A police spokesman said police were called to the scene on State Highway 32 Tihoi Rd at 11.20am.

One person was moderately injured and ambulance crews had not yet decided whether the patient would travel by road or helicopter, a St John spokeswoman said.

One ambulance and a helicopter were on their way to the remote scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews were in attendance and had only just arrived.