The article by Rob Rattenbury from Whanganui (Opinion, January 20) about the possums was quite entertaining.

He obviously has a good sense of humour which is shown by his "tongue in cheek" method of getting his message across. Very good.

Now, if this Government of ours was actually serious about getting rid of these pests they could eliminate them to 100 yards of every 4x4 track in the country.

How? A $20 per head bounty, tax-free.

There is a place for 1080 but it's not the be-all and end-all way to get rid of possums.

The Government and other bodies need to wake up and take another look at what could be done.

A fur trade and whole body disposal setups would provide jobs and the $20 bounty (tax-free) would get spent as easily as it was gotten.

Come on Government, there's more than one way to "skin a cat" or should I say possum.

Advertisement

Rod Petterson

Rotorua



Bikini ballyhoo

All this ballyhoo around bikini wear at swimming places takes me back to my time in Brazil.

Me in my demure one-piece swimsuit was so out of place, on Copacabana Beach, my family took me off to a bikini shop to buy some "candy floss" - as bikinis are known.

Everyone was there to enjoy the beach - not to ogle other people's bodies. It all felt so natural.



K Gore

Rotorua