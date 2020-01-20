Sweet, sweet tunes will echo throughout the Government Gardens every Sunday for the next two months as Music at the Band Rotunda returns.

People were encouraged to bring an afternoon picnic and rug to watch free entertainment every Sunday afternoon in February and March.

The series, in its 13th year, will cover six Sunday afternoon sessions from 1pm – 3pm, starting February 2.

Music at the Band Rotunda offered local performers the opportunity to showcase their talents.

Advertisement

Rotorua Lakes Council community arts advisor Marc Spijkerbosch said the event had grown year-on-year and there was even a range of regulars who didn't miss a performance.

There would be two performances each afternoon, ranging from jazz, country, blues, rock'n'roll and more.

PROGRAMME:

February 2 - 1pm Stave and 2.15pm Simply Random

February 9 - 1pm BOP Blues Band and 2.15pm Sunrise Rockers

February 16 - Art in the Park

February 23 - 1pm De Nova and 2.15pm Jazzanovo

March 1 - 1pm Gabriel's Presence and 2.15pm The Thermaleles

Advertisement

March 8 - 1pm Rotorua Symphonic Band and 2.15pm Rotorua Brass Band

March 15 - 1pm Evelyn Falconer and 2.15pm Rhinestone Mining Company

March 22 - 1pm Elisha Hulton & RBHS and 2.15pm Nikau and the Natives