Police have arrested two youths in relation to the ram raid robbery of a Rotorua bottle store.

The shop front of Malfroy's Bar and Bottle Shop at the West End shopping centre was badly damaged during the robbery yesterday morning.

Police confirmed a vehicle was used to enter the shop and items were stolen.

Police said the two youth would appear in the Rotorua Youth Court today. They were also speaking to a third person in relation to the incident.