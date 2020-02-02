Advertisement
Reporoa's Golden Springs Holiday Park in administration after exploitation fine

Samantha Olley
By
Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read
Golden Springs Holiday Park on State Highway 5 near Reporoa. Photo / Stephen Parker

Golden Springs Holiday Park on State Highway 5 near Reporoa. Photo / Stephen Parker

A holiday park near Rotorua is in voluntary administration, seven weeks after the owners were ordered to pay $680,000 for exploiting three migrant workers.

A public notice published last weekend said Golden Springs Holiday Park, operating under New Zealand Fusion International Ltd, was in administration.

Golden Springs Holiday Park co-owner Shenshen Guan. Photo / File
Golden Springs Holiday Park co-owner Shenshen Guan. Photo / File

A creditors meeting was held

