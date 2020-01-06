The local fire brigade came to the rescue of a dog trapped behind a concrete wall at a Rotorua property today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to a Kawaha Pt Rd property about 10.10am where Jazz, a 7-year-old miniature schnauzer, had become trapped behind a concrete block wall.

Four staff and one appliance attended the scene.

Rotorua station officer Dean Irwin said no tools were needed to extract the dog just a "bit of coaxing and persuasion."

"The little dog was trapped behind one of those old school concrete block walks with the holes in it from the 1970s.

"We had one guy on one end and another on the other and gently eased the dog out of one of the holes."

Irwin said Jazz was a bit stressed but otherwise fine and the owner was "really pleased".

"The owner had been clearing up the section and had a wire fence up to stop the dog doing exactly that. They had pulled it down and dog had an opportunity to get through hole and that's what it did."

He said the fire service got call outs to animal-related jobs every once and a while but it was usually for larger animals.