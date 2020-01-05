A shop front has been badly damaged in an early morning ram raid in Rotorua.

The front of Malfroy's Bar and Bottle shop has been ripped out and police tape is up at the West End shopping centre on Malfroy Rd.

The scene at the West End shops today. Photo / Cira Olivier

Police confirmed a commercial property on Malfroy Rd was broken into this morning and some items had been stolen.

A vehicle was used to enter the building and inquiries are under way to establish whether there's any evidence to enable us to identify and find the offender/s, a police spokeswoman said.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene said it appeared the whole shop front had been ripped out.

Police took fingerprints from the scene at 10am.

Malfroy's Bar staff did not want to comment to the Rotorua Daily Post as they helped police assess the scene. They said the owner lived overseas.

More to come.