Two people were injured after a three-car collision near Ngongotahā.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 in Ngongotahā at 4.49pm.

A St John's ambulance spokeswoman said two people were injured in the nose-to-tail crash.

One minorly injured person and one moderately injured person were transported to Rotorua Hospital.