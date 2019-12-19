Rotorua's Arts Village was buzzing as people browsed stalls, enjoyed activities and appreciated local music.

The Arts Village's Summer Festival was held last weekend.

The Arts Village director Mary-Beth Acres says it was a great day with a huge variety of stalls and heaps of people through.

She says there were more than 1500 people through in the five hours and more than 140 artists, performers, and volunteers involved on the day.

"The music was a real highlight for us, as well as all the families coming through and enjoying the free face painting, art-making, and hula hooping."

Mary-Beth says feedback has been positive, mostly people wanting more of these kinds of events - "which we would love to do but they are quite expensive to run and are very funding dependant".

Looking forward to 2020, she says The Arts Village is excited about a summer of art with its residencies on the go and the more than 70 hours of free art workshops.

"We also have some really exciting projects planned next year working of, by and for our community and I am looking forward to seeing how these go, including Art in the Park on February 16, a portraits show during Matariki, and Colour the Night on July 16."