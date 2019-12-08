A high number of police officers are currently working near Hamurana to find a fleeing driver.

Eight police cars have been spotted in the area following a speeding car.

A police spokeswoman said officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Wrigley Rd in Fordlands about 9.40am.

She said the car failed to stop and police followed it with lights and sirens to the Hamurana area before losing sight out of it.



Advertisement

She said area inquiries were ongoing to find the occupants.

A staff member from the Hamurana Store said a car sped past her store and was followed by eight police cars.

She said it was going "very fast" and it was "very scary".

Another local resident said she was driving home from an appointment when she saw a car going "flat out" down the Hamurana straights with a tail of police cars behind it.

More to come.