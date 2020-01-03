The Rotorua Daily Post is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in November

November 2:

A man who had a way of bringing life to any situation still manages to put a smile of people's faces on the day he is laid to rest.

Although the hall could seat 450 people, it quickly became too small as hundreds came to farewell long-serving local lawyer Harry Edwards who died aged 69.

Funeral for Rotorua lawyer Harry Edward at the Rotorua Boys' High School Hall. Photo / Andrew Warner

Read more:

Advertisement

November 8:

Rotorua man Kody Mahuika took advantage of his former employer Robbie Ward while he was recovering from a crash that left him suffering a moderate brain injury and memory loss.

Mahuika's actions have been described by a Rotorua District Court judge as "callous", "calculated" and "mean-spirited".

Read more:Top drag racer Robbie Ward ripped off by Rotorua worker

Robbie Ward nearly lost everything after former employee Kody Mahuika ripped him off. Photo / Stephen Parker

November 9:

Federated Farmers is threatening legal action against the district council in a protracted and bitter battle over controversial measures aimed at improving Lake Rotorua's water quality.

The lobby group and Rotorua Lakes Council have been at odds over how to dramatically reduce the amount of nitrogen entering the lake to improve lake water quality since Bay of Plenty Regional Council first consulted the public on new nitrogen limits in early 2016.

Read more: Federated Farmers threatens legal action over nitrogen levels in Lake Rotorua



November 13:

Nearly three years ago, parishioners watched the flames rapidly engulfing St John's Church in disbelief as 12 fire crews battled the blaze. After a long wait the church now has plans for the vacant space, Cira Olivier reports.

Read more: St John's Church Rotorua rebuild: Designs revealed after fire nearly three years ago

Advertisement

The artist's impression for the St John's Church (left), the fire rages in February 2017. Photo / Image / DCA Architects and file image

November 16:

A Rotorua business has revealed its multimillion-dollar plans for Whakarewarewa Forest. Cira Olivier finds out what exactly is proposed and whether the Redwoods could become home to New Zealand's Statue of Liberty.

Read more: Rotorua Redwoods: Big plans for Whakarewarewa Forest revealed - including own Statue of Liberty

MDA Experience director Tak Mutu standing at the planned base of the gondola. Photo / Stephen Parker

November 16:

One year on from the two-car crash, Hollie Snell has set her sights on a double major degree in order to help others.

Hollie's crash survival has been a miracle but it's a long, hard road back to normality.

Read more: Hollie Snell on near-death in a car crash and her amazing recovery

One year on update since a crash which almost took Hollie Snell's life. Photo / Andrew Warner

November 23:

Rotorua has become a "dumping ground" and "slum" for beneficiaries from around the central North Island who are getting a "holiday" in motels and causing havoc, local business leaders say.

The leaders believe the city's tourism reputation has also taken a hammering.

Read more: Rotorua becoming a 'slum' as motels overrun with beneficiaries, leader claims



November 26:

Rotorua tenants are scared to complain about mould in their homes in case their landlords kick them out while landlords say too many tenants are failing to clean and ventilate their mouldy homes.

A new survey shows more than a third of Rotorua residents are living in homes with mould despite the introduction of housing reforms to improve the health of our houses.

Read more: Rotorua tenants afraid to complain about mould, landlords make cleaning plea



November 28:

Ashleigh Nairn is one remarkable young woman. She talks to journalist Kelly Makiha about how she saved for a house at 19 and became the youngest BurgerFuel franchise owner in the country at 21.

Read more: Rotorua's Ashleigh Nairn becomes youngest BurgerFuel franchisee at 21