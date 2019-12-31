The Rotorua Daily Post is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in August.

August 1:

Councillor Charles Sturt might look like a shadow of his former self but he was more than prepared to take on another Rotorua Lakes Council election challenge.

But something recently changed and the highly experienced councillor who has served the city for more than three decades has done a u-turn on his decision.

Charles Sturt reflects on three decades as a councillor. Photo / Stephen Parker

August 5:

An Antarctic blast has hit the Bay of Plenty, with snow falling in Mamaku near Rotorua this morning.

Some Mamaku residents woke up to a white layer carpeting the landscape after the temperature in the village dropped to 0.6C between 6am and 7am.

Sariah Hulton, 13, enjoying the snow barefoot in Mamaku yesterday morning. Photo / Stephen Parker

August 8:

With the death of Munir Kadri, Rotorua has lost one of its long-time surgeons and specialist urologist, Indian community leader and internationally recognised photographer.

His death draws the curtain on a life that spanned 91 years, during which, as a 12-year-old, he walked in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi crusading for India's independence from British rule.

Munir Kadri interpreted for Ghandi in Gujarat and became close to him. Photo / Andrew Warner.

August 10:

You're better off buying a house in most Rotorua suburbs than renting, according to new figures.

A breakdown of where it's cheaper to buy than rent, carried out by OneRoof and its data partner Valocity, has showed Rotorua is the third most affordable property ownership city in New Zealand, behind Invercargill and Whanganui.

August 12:

After all the nerves, excitement, and relief, Rotorua's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice participants now wear wistful smiles after a rollercoaster 15 weeks.

About 2100 people donned their sequins and bow ties for Saturday's spectacle at the Energy Events Centre.

Kristina Crouch and Kereti Rautangata at Dancing for Hospice. Photo / Andrew Warner

August 14:

There were hugs, cheers, singing, speeches, cakes, and visitors from far and wide at the Rotorua Museum and Bath House building's 111th birthday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones brought two gifts from central government: $15 million from the Provincial Growth Fund and $5 million from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage.

The money will be put towards restoring the museum.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces funding for the Rotorua Museum restoration. Photo / Stephen Parker

August 15:

Police seized more than 60kg of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $36 million after carrying out a search warrant in Rotorua last night.

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato said police had executed a search warrant at a property in Fairy Springs about 10pm.

The search found at least 20kg of the drug, he said.

August 21:

Two new purpose-built ambulance stations are to be built in Rotorua that will mean faster response times to emergencies.

The two new stations and a community hub, which the current station at Pererika St will become, would cost $3.5 million to build and fundraising is under way.

Leisa Tocknell outside the current St John building. Photo / Stephen Parker

August 28:

"It was manslaughter or at least involuntary manslaughter."

Those are the words of the late grieving husband of a woman killed by a fallen tree in Rotorua's city centre.

Keith Butterworth wrote a scathing affidavit about his feelings towards the Rotorua Lakes Council and Rotorua police about the death of his wife, Trish Butterworth, on January 5 last year.

August 31:

For five years Patrick Montgomery was unaware he had a rare cancer after both his specialist and GP failed to pass on the message.

After he was finally told - following failures across both the public and private health systems - a scan showed the cancer had spread. But in another failure, a radiologist didn't pick it up in a scan.

