Police seized more than 60kg of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $36 million after carrying out a search warrant in Rotorua last night.

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato said police had executed a search warrant at a property in Fairy Springs about 10pm.

The search found at least 20kg of the drug, he said.

A 42-year-old Rotorua man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Police also found a storage shed in Ngongotahā, allegedly linked to the man, estimated to have contained a further 40 to 50kg of methamphetamine.

The 60kg seized had an estimated street value of more than $36m.

The man was due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today.

Some of the meth seized as a result of the search warrant. Photo / Supplied

Taikato said last night's efforts would go a long way to preventing methamphetamine-related harm in the Rotorua community.

"This is a significant amount of methamphetamine with a potential to cause serious harm to our local community. There is no denying the detrimental impact methamphetamine has on people's lives," he said.

Taikato acknowledged the hard work and dedication of staff involved in the seizure and their commitment to intercepting the supply of the harmful drug.

He urged anyone who had information on drug dealing in our communities to contact police or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Police inquiries were ongoing.