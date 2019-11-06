Firefighters battled a forest blaze that started out as a small spot fire on the side of the road that spread and burnt for almost six hours.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said eight fire crews were sent to the scene at the

Tahorakuri Forest on Tram Rd about 9.20pm yesterday.

The small spot fire rapidly spread, creating four different blazes 50m by 80m with flames getting 6m high on the pine tree trunks.

He said crews worked tirelessly throughout the night to ensure the fires did not spread further and managed to get them all out by 3am.

Advertisement

The trees were looking "on the black side" this morning, but the fire was completely out, he said.

A fire investigator was not sent to the scene.