A small rubbish fire has caused a Te Ngae building to catch fire.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews headed to the scene of a single-level industrial building fire about 8.43am on Hamiora Rd.

He said it started out as a small rubbish fire, which then caught on to a nearby building.

He said it was not well-involved and crews were working to get it under control.

No people or properties were at any risk but the fire and smoke were visible from the road as Fire and Emergency was inundated with calls, he said.

Fire crews at the scene of the damaged building. Photo / Ben Fraser

Fire damage on a Hamiora Pl building. Photo / Ben Fraser

A photographer at the scene said there was substantial damage to the side of the building.

There were two fire trucks were at the scene and police were on the way, he said.

He was told it was being treated as suspicious.