Flames have been seen raging on top of the hills behind the reservoir in the Pukehangi area.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews got the call-out to Great West Rd about a fire in the vicinity about 11.15am.

Fire spotted on the hills behind Pukehangi Rd. Photo / Supplied

He said flames had been seen climbing quite high and they received multiple calls from worried residents.

When crews arrived it was found that it was a controlled and permitted burn that was expected to continue for the next month.

Fire officers spoke to those involved and it was given the all clear.

