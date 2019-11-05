Flames have been seen raging on top of the hills behind the reservoir in the Pukehangi area.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews got the call-out to Great West Rd about a fire in the vicinity about 11.15am.
He said flames had been seen climbing quite high and they received multiple calls from worried residents.
When crews arrived it was found that it was a controlled and permitted burn that was expected to continue for the next month.
Fire officers spoke to those involved and it was given the all clear.
