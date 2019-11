A motorbike has gone over a bank tonight leaving the rider with moderate injuries.

Police were called by ambulance to assist after the incident on Paradise Valley Rd at 7.35.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there were no road blockages but said it appeared the rider had moderate injuries.

St John confirmed the rider was in a moderate condition.

Advertisement

One ambulance responded and the patient has been taken to Rotorua Hospital, a St Johns spokeswoman said.