The Zonta Club of Rotorua is celebrating the centennial anniversary of Zonta International by awarding two local recipients for their work supporting female victims of domestic violence.

The Club Centennial Champion Award has been awarded to National Sexual Violence Survivor advocate Louise Nicholas, while the Club Centennial Community Award goes to Waiariki Women's Refuge.

Nicholas is a New Zealand campaigner for the rights of women who have been victims of sexual violence and her work has her liaising with survivors, their families and communities.

She represents survivor perspectives in service development and the sexual violence and abuse services sector.

Waiariki Women's Refuge support women and their children to live a violence-free lifestyle in the Rotorua community. This is attained through the refuge team which consist of two full-time advocates, crisisline volunteers and a manager.

Zonta Rotorua Club President Sierra De La Croix said the club was delighted to present these awards to an individual and a group that had given so much assistance to women in the community.

Zonta District 16 (NZ) is also awarding 50 Women of Achievement Awards to women throughout New Zealand.

These women have been nominated by Zonta Clubs and individuals for their work empowering women and girls, judged by an independent panel, and successful nominees will be announced on November 8.

Zonta International is a worldwide organization that has empowered women and girls through service and advocacy for 100 years. It was founded in 1919 in Buffalo, New York, by a group of forward-thinking women who were not satisfied with the predominantly social nature of many women's organisations.

Instead, Zonta's founders envisioned a women's service organisation that would advocate for laws and policies that ensure gender equality and help every woman and girl realise her full potential.

Zonta International is a non-governmental organisation with general consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Zonta Club of Rotorua members are hosting a cocktail function at the Millennium Hotel on November 8 from 5.30pm to 7pm and all are welcome to attend.

Tickets for the Centennial Celebration can be obtained through Eventbrite http://tiny.cc/Zonta100Rotorua or contact Janette Irvine kjirvine@xtra.co.nz