For 24 years Lakeside has been a must on everyone's calendars and organisers say February 29 next year promises to be another "bonanza".

Details about next year's concert, Lakeside 2020 - Tatau Tatau Us Together, have tonight been revealed to sponsors and invited guests at a function at Novotel Rotorua.

Artistic director Rawiri Waru has pieced together a line-up specifically selected to perform songs from a range of genres including classical, RnB, pop, rock, funk, and indigenous music.

"Given what has happened this year around the Christchurch massacres, I came up with a concept around accepting people for what they are and who they are . . . Us together is about love, friendship and togetherness. It will be a smorgasbord of music and dance fusion that will reflect aroha."

Advertisement

Hollie Smith will headline Lakeside 2020. Photo / File

Among the line-up is internationally-acclaimed singer Hollie Smith, Māori songstress Maisey Rika and RnB hit-makers Adeaze.

Adeaze is coming to Lakeside. Photo / File

Local acts include Elisha Hulton, Hohaia Nelson Macfarlane, Krissie Knap and youngster Nikau Grace Chater.

Choreographer will be Chloe Woolford, originally from Rotorua.

Richard Anaru will be the musical director who will work with a six-piece string section, four-piece brass section and experienced backline band members. The backing vocals will be singers from Rotorua's Remaster band - Jodeci Nicholls, Ra Apanui and Melanie Ranui.

READ MORE:

• Rotorua Lakeside concert a success, organisers confirm next year's event

• Rotorua's 2019 Lakeside concert: All you need to know

• Weather holds up for thousands at Lakeside concert

• Past, present, future theme for Lakeside concert

Maisey Rika will perform at Lakeside 2020. Photo / File

Rotorua Lakeside Charitable Trust chairman Ian Edward said Lakeside's concert this year was an "outstanding success", which was confirmed by feedback.

"What we take from that is the people of Rotorua believe in what we deliver and look forward to it. It has become a vehicle for local people to bring their families and friends to Rotorua from out of town to show off what we can do in our town."

Edward said when his trust made the annual excursions to Dunedin and Wellington to ask for funding from gaming trusts, they were sent a clear message that Lakeside was good for Rotorua.

Advertisement

"It goes back to our mission statement of bringing the best of Māori, classical and contemporary music in a format that is free and accessible to every citizen of the region."

Edward said the date, February 29, was a special leap year date and should be marked for every resident to come along to enjoy the show and the legendary fireworks at the end.

"It will be a bonanza."