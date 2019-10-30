Police are revealing no more details about their investigation into the death of Rotorua woman Melissa Merika Jones.

The body of the 25-year-old woman was found on the eastern shores of Lake Rotorua on Friday October 18.

Described by her friends and family on her Facebook page as a fun-loving young mum, several people were calling for justice for those who "did this to her".

However, when asked if the investigation was being considered suspicious or a homicide head of the police investigation, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen, said the death was still being treated as "unexplained".

He said today they had no new information to release to the media.

However, Van Kempen said police wanted to hear from anyone who had any information about Jones' death, no matter how insignificant or small they thought the information was.

Information can be passed on by calling Rotorua police on (07) 349 9400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on (0800) 555 111.