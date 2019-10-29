A man who was critically injured in a crash near Taupō has been discharged from hospital.

The two-car crash happened on the East Taupo Arterial route in Rotokawa about 11.30pm on Saturday.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said the young man was assessed in the emergency department on Sunday morning, was kept for observation and discharged the next day.

The man was initially trapped and was then flown by helicopter to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating and the road was closed until about 4am.