Mamaku Village is celebrating its 125th Anniversary this Labour Weekend.

This special 125th birthday celebration begins today, 1pm to 2.30pm at Mamaku School where attendees will watch a production titled "Where in Mamaku are we now?".

Celebrations will continue with a wine and cheese mix and mingle from 7pm to 9pm in the Mamaku Memorial Hall costing $20, which covers two glasses of bubbles and a selection of cheese boards.

There will be a sports and market day tomorrow from 10am to 3pm.

Advertisement

There are still free stall sites available for any interested stallholders.

Mamaku Village encourages visitors and locals to bring change along to support stallholders who will be selling their local crafts and wares.

Tomorrow night, there will also be a Centenary Celebration dance taking place at the Mamaku Memorial Hall.

Attendees have been asked to bring along a shared plate for supper and there will be a cash bar.

Finally, on Sunday, October 27, from 10am to 2pm there will be an open day at Mamaku School which will showcase how the school has changed over the past 125 years.

There will be past photographs on display in the school hall.

A history trail will complete the weekend's activities and take people on a journey to discover more than 20 significant land marks which feature in and around Mamaku Village, followed by a gold coin donation barbeque.

The organising committee is pleased with current registrations for the celebration.

Advertisement

Nena Rivers says "registrations are marvellous, our village will be full".

However, it is not necessary to register, and it is never too late for interested people to get involved.

The 125th Mamaku Anniversary has been put together by Progress Mamaku Community Hub who have helped organise the weekend in co-ordination with Mamaku School and local historian Lyn Fleet.

"Progress Mamaku Community Hub is a new community initiative with an exciting purpose."

Nena says that the hub aims to provide community support, reconnection and provide a funding umbrella for various groups [who are] existing and developing.

For more information or to register to attend contact Nena on (027) 453 8033 or email nenarivers37@gmail.com.

The details

■ What: Mamaku Village's 125th Anniversary

■ When: Labour Weekend - Friday, October 25 to Sunday, October 27

■ Where: Mamaku School, Mamaku Memorial Hall and Mamaku Domain

■ For more information contact Nena Rivers (027) 453 8033 or email nenarivers37@gmail.com, or call Bob Martin (07) 348 9864