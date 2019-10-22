Rotorua and Hamurana will play a starring role in the fourth episode of 'Adventure All Stars', with top-secret filming of the TV series starting today.

From high ropes, archery, bubble soccer, paintball through to surfing lessons and ziplining, the real-life local cast of 'Adventure All Stars' will experience the best the North Island has to offer – and be filmed doing it for TVNZ 2.

Made up of six one-hour episodes and hosted by quintessential Kiwi presenter Erin Simpson, the inaugural New Zealand series is currently in production and will be filming across both North and South islands throughout 2019.

The 'Adventure All Stars' series is produced by award-winning production company, Charity TV Global.

Advertisement

Read more:

• Rotorua locals shine in New Zealand's next big film

As a socially conscious enterprise, Charity TV Global has developed a unique casting process that provides an extraordinary opportunity for anyone to undertake an epic fundraising journey, pre-filming, for their nominated charity, culminating in the filming of the adventure of a lifetime.

The net proceeds of every 'Adventure All Stars' television project is distributed to Charity TV Global's philanthropic partners worldwide.

The recipient New Zealand charity of this episode is 360 Community Trust.

Over 50 New Zealand locals have been rewarded for their philanthropic efforts with starring roles in the 'Adventure All Stars' series, having raised the required funds for Charity TV Global's New Zealand charity partners: Make-a-Wish NZ, Mothers Helpers, St John New Zealand, 360 Community Trust, New Zealand Blue Light and Asthma NZ.

Filming in Rotorua is set to finish on Friday.