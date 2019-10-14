About 60 people have gathered for the blessing of the Rotorua Lakefront development this morning.

Te Arawa kaumatua Monty Morrison welcomed everyone on behalf of Ngāti Whakaue to the blessing point in front of the waka on Oruawhata Drive.



Newly appointed Kaitiaki Ahurea Māori for Rotorua Lakes Council Arapeta Tahana also led proceedings.

The blessing was led by Rangitihi Pene.

The first section of work on the development will involve the construction of a boardwalk and terracing around the lake edge.

This first stage of work is forecast to cost $16.8 million.

Soil sampling is set to begin tomorrow while some areas will be fenced off temporarily.

More to come.