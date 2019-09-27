Thirty local people have put themselves forward to be considered for the six trustee spots on the Rotorua Trust.

Trust manager Tony Gill said the Trust had a significant role to play in the Rotorua community and had gifted more than $112 million since it was formed 25 years ago.

With the kaupapa of making a better Rotorua for all, through effective management of the Trust funds and support of charitable causes within the Rotorua district, trustees have an important role to play in making a difference to the community.

"It's now up to the people of Rotorua to do their bit and help shape the future of the Trust and our community, by voting for the candidates they think can best enact that kaupapa."

Nominations for the 2019 elections have now closed.

Gill encouraged people to ensure they have a say when voting papers come out on November 1.

To find out more about the Trust go to www.rotoruatrust.org.nz.

Nominees list

Carol (Kararaina) Beckett

Kylie Brackfield

Gregg Brown

Hasmukh (Hari) Chhagan

Tamati Coffey

Mike Dingwall

Stewart Edward

Adam Ellis

Jane Eynon-Richards

Ben Hingston

Jenny Hotch

Karen Hunt

Mike Keefe

Jo-Anne La Grouw

Gavin Long

Philip Macalister

Brett Marvelly

Trevor Maxwell

Darren McGarvie

Raina Meha

Jan Middlemiss

Watu Mihinui

Murray Patchell

Katie Paul

Alison Perrin

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Gabrielle Thurston

Paulene Walsh

Charlie Windell

Kevin Winters