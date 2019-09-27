Thirty local people have put themselves forward to be considered for the six trustee spots on the Rotorua Trust.
Trust manager Tony Gill said the Trust had a significant role to play in the Rotorua community and had gifted more than $112 million since it was formed 25 years ago.
With the kaupapa of making a better Rotorua for all, through effective management of the Trust funds and support of charitable causes within the Rotorua district, trustees have an important role to play in making a difference to the community.
"It's now up to the people of Rotorua to do their bit and help shape the future of the Trust and our community, by voting for the candidates they think can best enact that kaupapa."
Nominations for the 2019 elections have now closed.
Gill encouraged people to ensure they have a say when voting papers come out on November 1.
Nominees list
Carol (Kararaina) Beckett
Kylie Brackfield
Gregg Brown
Hasmukh (Hari) Chhagan
Tamati Coffey
Mike Dingwall
Stewart Edward
Adam Ellis
Jane Eynon-Richards
Ben Hingston
Jenny Hotch
Karen Hunt
Mike Keefe
Jo-Anne La Grouw
Gavin Long
Philip Macalister
Brett Marvelly
Trevor Maxwell
Darren McGarvie
Raina Meha
Jan Middlemiss
Watu Mihinui
Murray Patchell
Katie Paul
Alison Perrin
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
Gabrielle Thurston
Paulene Walsh
Charlie Windell
Kevin Winters