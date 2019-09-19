Rotorua crematorium is undergoing an upgrade with preparations underway for a new cremator.

Rotorua Lakes Council said the current cremator was installed in 1963 and with continually increasing maintenance costs it was now time to modernise the equipment.

The new cremator will be more efficient, have less impact on the environment and will be housed in a purpose-built room at the rear of the Crematorium on Sala St, the council said.

Construction of the new cremator building was already underway.

The concrete wall panels were now in place and contractors would be installing services during the next couple of months.

The new cremator itself was scheduled to arrive early in the new year. Disruption to crematorium services would be kept to a minimum while construction work was carried out.

The council was also investigating other upgrade requirements at the crematorium.