A Māori Theatre Wānanga for any local entertainment lovers will be held in Rotorua tomorrow as the Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival's latest offering.



The wānanga will be held tomorrow from 10am to 2pm at a pop-up gallery on Eruera St.

The event will be hosted by theatre practitioners, Juanita Hepi, Scotty Cotter, Erina Daniels and Tola Newbery, who were all members of the Toi Āmai theatre production.

"If you're into being on stage or think you're a funny fulla – we are funny fullas too. So come along and have a jam," Newbery said.

Hepi said the wānanga would enable people to come together and discuss the future of Māori theatre.

"We want to talk about the type of work we've been playing with. It's about deconstructing theatre. Deconstructing those creative spaces to make it more accessible for our people."

Daniels said she was keen to meet the theatre-makers who are coming down to hui but also to forge new relationships.

The Māori Theatre Wānanga is being held at a pop-up gallery at 1201 Eruera St from 10am to 2pm tomorrow.

The pop-up gallery will also be the location for the theatre production, Toi Āmai, from tomorrow through to Saturday night.