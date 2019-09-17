A person critically injured and airlifted to hospital after a crash in Reporoa on Saturday is now in a stable condition.

The crash happened on Longview Rd about 6.30pm on Saturday night.

The single occupant of the vehicle was flown to Rotorua Hospital with critical injuries and then transferred to Waikato Hospital, a Lakes DHB spokeswoman said.

A Waikato DHB spokeswoman said the patient was stable and ready to be transferred back to Rotorua.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene and the road was cleared four hours later.